What Is The #TenToesChallenge And Why Will It Have You Crying?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
The #TenToesChallenge Is Emotional
Kids these days. They come up with challenges every week and they go viral. The new challenge taking over is the #TenToesChallenge where kids are hopping over this instrumental to bare their souls about relationships, dead relatives and life.
Kids are so damn creative these days. So take a look at the challenge and see them doing their best lyrical soul-searching.
Continue Slideshow
<
>