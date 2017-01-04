What Is The #TenToesChallenge And Why Will It Have You Crying?

- By Bossip Staff
The #TenToesChallenge Is Emotional

Kids these days. They come up with challenges every week and they go viral. The new challenge taking over is the #TenToesChallenge where kids are hopping over this instrumental to bare their souls about relationships, dead relatives and life.

Kids are so damn creative these days. So take a look at the challenge and see them doing their best lyrical soul-searching.

