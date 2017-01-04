Family Finds Racial Slurs And ‘Trump 17’ On Burned Home Of 6-Year-Old With Leukemia

Family Finds Racial Slurs On Burned Home Of Boy With Leukemia

A black family in Lake City claims they found racial slurs and Trump 17 painted on their burned down home reports Actions News Jax.

Army veteran Joanne Perkins says the house was torched when her eldest son accidentally left the stove on while no one was home on New Year’s Eve.

She said when she came over on Monday morning to salvage what was left of their belongings, she saw a racist slur spray-painted on the back of their home and “Trump 17” painted on the side. “I won’t let the girls come back here because I don’t want them to see,” Perkins said. “This is 2017. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t understand it.” Perkins said the Red Cross is putting her family of six up in a hotel for a week, but after that they have nowhere to go.

The family is currently trying to raise $10,000 to move into a new home. Read more about the incident and donate by clicking HERE.