In White Folks News: Paul Ryan Has No Idea Why Congressman’s Son Is Dabbing “Are You Going To Sneeze?”
- By Bossip Staff
From the name to the demeanor to the lack of knowledge of pop culture, Speaker of The House Paul Ryan just might be the whitest man in America.
Yesterday, the newly-elected Speaker was utterly befuddled during the swearing-in ceremony when a congressman’s son dabbed while taking an official photo.
According to NYDailyNews, Ryan even asked the boy “Do you want to put your hand down? Are you going to sneeze?”
With all the little white kids who have been dabbing ever since Cam Newton was given credit for the dance in 2015, it’s hard to imagine that even someone as square as Paul Ryan had never seen or heard of “dabbing”. But alas…
