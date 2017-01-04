Shelf That Elf: Miniature Man In Christmas Tree Get-Up Wanted For Stalking Woman With Ice Pick

Little Man Wearing Christmas Skirt Wanted For Stalking Woman On Subway

We’ve heard of some strange things in New York before but this might be one of the strangest.

Police are looking for a little man, about 5’3, 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion who was photographed wearing a Christmas tree skirt around his neck.

According to NY Daily News reports the police released the above photo in hopes the public might have information about the man who they say followed a 29-year-old woman at the 59th St. and Lexington Ave N train station after midnight on December 23rd. He was armed with an ice pick.

Hmmmm… An ice pick? At least he stayed in character. Maybe bruh escaped from being imprisoned at the North Pole.