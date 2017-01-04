Must Be Nice: Ray J Given $1 Million To Appear On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ UK
- By Bossip Staff
Ray J Lands $1 Million Celebrity Big Brother Contract
Ray J can buy another indoor pool and an outdoor pool. The singer turned “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star just landed another reality show gig to the tune of $1 million.
According to TMZ, Celebrity Big Brother UK is dishing out the cash for Ray that also include $30k to fly back and forth to the U.S.
Ray made his CBBUK debut Tuesday night.
Were YOU watching????