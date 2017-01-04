Poor Thang: Tamar Tried To Cape For Kim Burrell & Got ROASTED

Delete your Instagram…

Tamar Braxton Gets Blasted For Kim Burrell Comments

Tamar Braxton is currently fielding hateful comments from fans irate about a statement she made about Kim Burrell.

All the while Kim was getting her “Ellen Show” appearance canceled, Tamar decided to take to Instagram to cape for the homophobic songstress.

According to Tamar Kim deserves a pass because she simply repeated what’s been taught in black churches.

“Ok… I’m ONLY saying something because tmz asked me about it this morning,” said Tamar. “While I DO NOT agree on ANY level about what Kim said nor feels…most of y’all are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of y’all voted for Trump! PLEASE have SEVERAL […] Y’all ripping her to shreds for what she has been taught in church ( hell,most of us has) but thank GOD he’s opened most of our eyes of what was taught and believed back in the day so traditionally that’s what they continue to preach to our generation!!!

She thinks Kim needs to be prayed for and not punished.

Wait, what does Donald Trump have to do with anything Tamar????

Fans are now roasting Tay Tay on social media.

Tamar: Just calm down gay people!

Also Tamar: pic.twitter.com/CmIc0K4FQF — Jill Valenstein (@andthehound) January 3, 2017

You probably should’ve sat this one out, girl.

What do YOU think about Tamar’s Kim Burrell comments???

