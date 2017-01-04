NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces Free College Plan With Bernie Sanders

https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=news&q=andrew%20cuomo&src=tyah

Andrew Cuomo Announces Free College Plan With Bernie Sanders

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a historic a free college tuition plan this week with former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders reports TIME Magazine.

Cuomo wants families who make less than $125k a year to be able to send their children to state and city colleges, including community colleges, for free.

New York already spends $1 billion per year on a tuition assistance program that caps awards at $5,165, the New York Times reports. Current in-state tuition at SUNY schools is $6,470. Nearly one million families with college-aged children would qualify, and the plan is estimated to cost $163 million depending on participation.

Wath the historic announcement below:

Show your support for the tuition-free plan by clicking HERE.