Peter Thomas’ Daughter Responds To Disgusting ‘Too Dark’ Baby Bump Comments

Hi haters…

Peter Thomas’ Daughter Porsche Responds To Baby Bump Comments

Peter Thomas’ pregnant daughter recently clapped back at fans who made disgusting comments about her baby bump.

Actress and model Porsche Thomas who wed Till H. Groß in March, is expecting twins…



and has been showcasing her gorgeous mommy glow on Instagram.

Most recently she posed poolside in a ‘kini while anticipating the birth of her twin boys. “Only about two weeks left,” she captioned the picture.

Unfortunately for her, she got trolled by musty and miserable fans who wondered why her pregnancy belly was darker than her body.

Porsche’s since clapped back and she can’t be bothered with the silliness.

“I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker.”

SIT DOWN HATERS!!!

What do YOU think about Porsche Thomas’ reaction to pregnancy trolls?

More Porsche and her twin bump on the flip.

