Das Racist: NCAA Coach Bobby Bowden Spouts Ignorance About Athletes Raised By Their Mothers
- By Bossip Staff
Bobby Bowden Reinforces Racial Stereotypes
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was on ESPN’s Mike And Mike to discuss his new book and went on a tangent to talk about his experience visiting black parents. He talked about how only men can raise men and all that rhetoric, too.
The kicker here is him talking about how players want to wear earrings to be like their moms. This hasn’t gone over well. Hit the flip to see all the people calling him racist and even some people defending him.
