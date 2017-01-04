Dirty Dog Detector: Beverly Hills Jeweler Designs Snitch Ring To Brand Married Cheaters
- By Bossip Staff
The game done changed, ladies. Celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills has designed a ring that ensure that your matrimony-dom never goes unnoticed…even if he’s not wearing it.
According to TMZ, the ice supplier to Gabrielle Union, Tyga, and Evelyn Lozada has created a thick men’s wedding band with the word “married” embossed inside. So as a man wears it, the word will be branded into his skin in the event that he removes it to smash some slizzard thottie to smithereens.
Hopefully he’s designing one for women too ’cause, uh…yeah.
