Exclusive: Tiny Moving Forward With Divorce Despite TI’s Plea To Stay Together

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Filed For Divorce Dec. 7 From TI

Though TI would have you believe that he and Tiny are working to patch things up in their shock divorce, court paperwork filed by his former other half tells a different story.

Lawyers for Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed court docs this week asking for a hearing in March that will establish temporary alimony, child support, child custody, visitation and other immediate matters in the split.

The court date will also give TI the opportunity to explain why he thinks the divorce shouldn’t go through or why Tiny shouldn’t get half of their assets.

Generally, couples attend a temporary hearing when they can’t see eye to eye on issues like support, property, debts and custody before their divorce is completed, according to Georgia state family law.

Whatever comes out of the hearing will only be valid until a judge issues a final order.