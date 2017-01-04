Exclusive: Tiny Moving Forward With Divorce Despite TI’s Plea To Stay Together

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Premiere of Marvel's 'Ant-Man' held at The Dolby Theatre - Arrivals Featuring: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., Tameka Cottle, Tiny Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 29 Jun 2015 Credit: Ai-Wire/WENN.com

Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ held at The Dolby Theatre – Arrivals
Featuring: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., Tameka Cottle, Tiny

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Filed For Divorce Dec. 7 From TI

Though TI would have you believe that he and Tiny are working to patch things up in their shock divorce, court paperwork filed by his former other half tells a different story.

Lawyers for Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed court docs this week asking for a hearing in March that will establish temporary alimony, child support, child custody, visitation and other immediate matters in the split.

The court date will also give TI the opportunity to explain why he thinks the divorce shouldn’t go through or why Tiny shouldn’t get half of their assets.

Generally, couples attend a temporary hearing when they can’t see eye to eye on issues like support, property, debts and custody before their divorce is completed, according to Georgia state family law.

Whatever comes out of the hearing will only be valid until a judge issues a final order.

tiny-moving-forward-with-divorce

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Bossip Exclusives, Divorces, Lawsuits

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus