Drugs Are Mad M’kay: Orlando Brown Joins The Soulja Boy/Chris Brown Sassy Beef

Orlando Brown Joins Soulja Boy Drama With Chris Brown

What the hell is going on in 2017?!?

We’ve been reporting all week about the fake blood beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Breezy reportedly got mad at Soulja for putting heart eye emojis under an IG pic of Karrueche.

Yes, in real life.

Soulja Boy then released tweets claiming Chris wanted to fight him for falling into the thirst trap. Yesterday, the rapper made the mistake of walking through a gang territory to prove that he was about that life….

Soulja Boy Round His Hood … I'm Crying πŸ˜‚πŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/QqAZN8YoWw — Combs (@iRyancombs) January 4, 2017

Breezy responded to the footage:

Chris Brown just saw it lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/tMt44tRpuT — Ra (@ihateColt45) January 4, 2017

So, you must be asking yourself… What does former child-star turned crackhead Orlando Brown think of all of this?

Orlando fired shots at both artists and has since made this ridiculous feud even more hilarious:

ARRRRAAAAAB …. WHAAAT HAPPENED??? MY GAAAY LAD A video posted by Official ORLANDO BROWN (@officialmr.brown_iglegend) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:46am PST

Hit the flip to peep more of Orlando’s crackish shenanigans next…

IG