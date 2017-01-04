A Gallery Of Retired Video Vixens Who Are Still Fine As Hell Pt. 1

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-12-22-pm

Video Vixens Who Still Got It

Remember the days of video vixens? The music videos that had the finest women flaunting their goods to the delight of millions of teenagers across America? We’re pretty sure Kleenex stock was never higher.

angel-lola-luv.jpg

Now it seems like there are fewer superstar vixens out there like there once was. So let’s pay homage to the women who paved the way and are still fly as hell.

angel lola luv

Throwback Angel Lola Luv

angellolaluv.voguelounge

Angel Lola Luv Now

lanisha_cole_lanisha_cole_kofyjlo-sized

Throwback Lanisha Cole

Blackout. #sp

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀LANISHA COLE (@misslanishacole) on

Lanisha Cole Now

socksbria

Throwback Bria Myles

screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-12-22-pm

Bria Myles Now

    sophia021

    Throwback Sophia Marie

    screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-13-52-pm

    Sophia Marie now

    700full-vanessa-veasley

    Throwback Vanessa Veasley

    screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-27-47-pm

    Vanessa Weasley now

    Sugarbabies: A List Of The Most Spoiled And Scandalous Sugar Daddy Having Slores Of All Time!!! (Part 2)

    Throwback Karrine Steffans

    superhead

    Karrine Steffans now

    brooke-bailey

    Throwback Brooke Bailey

    screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-31-57-pm

    Brooke Bailey now

    Photo of Suelyn Medeiros taken by Mike Ho

    Throwback Suelyn Medeiros

    screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-35-06-pm

    Suelyn Medeiros now

    dolicia bryan cover

    Throwback Dollicia Bryan

    Dollicia 10

    Dollicia Bryan now

    screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-3-45-43-pm

    Throwback Tae Heckard

    Tae Heckard Brandon Jennings

    Tae Heckard now

    candy-shop-1383925790

    Throwback Erica Mena

    👸🏻glam: @zacharyedward body chain: @hotmiamistyles lashes: @lotuslashesofficial

    A photo posted by Erica Mena 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@iamerica_mena) on

    Erica Mena now

