Hi Hater: Brandy Confirms Whether Or Not She Wants To Rumble With Queen Bey

Brandy Says She Doesn’t Want Drama With Beyonce

We reported earlier this week that Brandy’s longtime songwriter/friend TC claimed the singer has been shady to the people who have most loyal to her through the years.

TC first took to his Twitter page to blast Brandy for her industry shenanigans. Check out the now-deleted tweets via Famelous:

@4everbrandy's friend exposing her!💅 #Postanddeleted A photo posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:21pm PST

TC promptly deleted the tweets exposing Brandy but kept this on his page:

I cannot make this shit up.. May God strike me down if I'm lying pic.twitter.com/SChSK4uXnN — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

All I was doing was minding my business… dealing with the passsing of my uncle.. then people wanna be petty pic.twitter.com/oOuF0uuJ6w — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

The twosome later made up and posted this video of them singing in sweet harmony together to clear the air:

From a faaaarrrrrrrraaaarrrrrraarrrrr( hehe) @songwritertc ❤ relearning this run, stealing it, and putting it in a song. So glad we talked and came to a true understanding. You #vocalbeast you!!! Now everybody try to do this #TC run!!! Thank you @4everbrandy101 #TCandBrandyRunChallenge A video posted by b r a n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:43pm PST

Not so fast! The BeyHive caught wind of the Beyonce diss and dragged Brandy to the darkest depths of hell for the shade:

Hit the flip to read what Brandy REALLY thinks about the alleged beef with Queen Bey next…

