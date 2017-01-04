Hi Hater: Brandy Confirms Whether Or Not She Wants To Rumble With Queen Bey
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Brandy Says She Doesn’t Want Drama With Beyonce
We reported earlier this week that Brandy’s longtime songwriter/friend TC claimed the singer has been shady to the people who have most loyal to her through the years.
TC first took to his Twitter page to blast Brandy for her industry shenanigans. Check out the now-deleted tweets via Famelous:
TC promptly deleted the tweets exposing Brandy but kept this on his page:
The twosome later made up and posted this video of them singing in sweet harmony together to clear the air:
Not so fast! The BeyHive caught wind of the Beyonce diss and dragged Brandy to the darkest depths of hell for the shade:
Hit the flip to read what Brandy REALLY thinks about the alleged beef with Queen Bey next…
IG/Twitter