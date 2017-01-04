Catch Fade: Unseemly Footage Of A Cousin Trying To Fight Snoop Dogg At Ricky Harris’ Funeral [Video]

Snoop Dogg Involved In Altercation At Ricky Harris’ Funeral

The death of actor and comedian Ricky Harris was one of many that we mourned in 2016.

Unfortunately, his funeral service wasn’t shown as much respect as it probably should have.

According to a TMZ report, a man who is said to be a cousin of Ricky’s stepped to Snoop Dogg during the service and called him a “b!tc# a$$ ni**a”. At that time Daz Dillinger and the Doggfather’s security intervened, laid hands on the hater and cleansed his soul…or something like that.

No word on exactly what cuzo’s problem was, but Snoop semi-addressed the incident on Instagram while smoking a blunt after the funeral.

Flip it over to peep.

Image via Instagram