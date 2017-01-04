Cam Newton Shares A Precious Poem To His Son Chosen
- By Bossip Staff
Cam Newton Writes A Poem For His Son Chosen
Cam Newton recently shared a super sweet poem dedicated to his baby boy. The Panthers star is giving fans a rare glimpse at his 1-year-old Chosen in a Twitter video created by The Player Tribune.
“Don’t be like me, son, be better than me,” wrote Cam. His fiancee Kia Proctor and her daughter are also featured. Kia and Cam are expecting their second child.
How cute is little Chosen???
