Cam Newton Shares A Precious Poem To His Son Chosen

So sweet!

Cam Newton Writes A Poem For His Son Chosen

Cam Newton recently shared a super sweet poem dedicated to his baby boy. The Panthers star is giving fans a rare glimpse at his 1-year-old Chosen in a Twitter video created by The Player Tribune.

“Don’t be like me, son, be better than me,” wrote Cam. His fiancee Kia Proctor and her daughter are also featured. Kia and Cam are expecting their second child.

Dear son, This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9 — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017

How cute is little Chosen???

Twitter/Instagram