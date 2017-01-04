Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Tammy Rivera Toting A Gut Full Of Flocka?
Are Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Expecting Their First Child Together
Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera had a real rough ride this year but things appear to be back on the right track and now there are NEW pregnancy rumors for the couple.
Sources close to the couple tell BOSSIP exclusively that Tammy is expecting, but still in her first trimester so keeping very quiet about her pregnancy. We scoured her Instagram and it did seem as if Tammy’s been wearing less makeup, experiencing some real cute thigh spreadage and wearing big clothes.
Have a looksee for yourself and tell us if you think there may be a baby Flocka on the way!
Definitely lookin’ like something could be cookin’
Hormones going strong
Whatcha hidin?
All covered up
Full coverage
Getting thicker?
Strategically posed or nah?
She looks pretty slim here though
Full tummy coverage
Okay Tammy we see you all sleepy and stuff…
She was still talking about Henny five weeks ago though and doing meet & greets for Bellion Vodka a few weeks before that
And THIS video was posted a week ago. Peep the caption. Does that disprove our source? Or is it possible this is old?
Has she always been so busty?