Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Tammy Rivera Toting A Gut Full Of Flocka?

The past is behind us and Love is in front and all around us… ❤️️ A photo posted by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Oct 14, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

Are Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Expecting Their First Child Together

Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera had a real rough ride this year but things appear to be back on the right track and now there are NEW pregnancy rumors for the couple.

#mood 😫 A photo posted by 💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

Sources close to the couple tell BOSSIP exclusively that Tammy is expecting, but still in her first trimester so keeping very quiet about her pregnancy. We scoured her Instagram and it did seem as if Tammy’s been wearing less makeup, experiencing some real cute thigh spreadage and wearing big clothes.

Have a looksee for yourself and tell us if you think there may be a baby Flocka on the way!