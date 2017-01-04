Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Tammy Rivera Toting A Gut Full Of Flocka?

- By Bossip Staff
The past is behind us and Love is in front and all around us… ❤️️

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

Are Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Expecting Their First Child Together

Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera had a real rough ride this year but things appear to be back on the right track and now there are NEW pregnancy rumors for the couple.

#mood 😫

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

Sources close to the couple tell BOSSIP exclusively that Tammy is expecting, but still in her first trimester so keeping very quiet about her pregnancy. We scoured her Instagram and it did seem as if Tammy’s been wearing less makeup, experiencing some real cute thigh spreadage and wearing big clothes.

Have a looksee for yourself and tell us if you think there may be a baby Flocka on the way!

2017

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

Definitely lookin’ like something could be cookin’

When he gets her back.. ❤️

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

Hormones going strong

What Happy looks like… jacket: @saintboard

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

Whatcha hidin?

How we brought the new year in 🤘🏽waka show last night #snowta

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

@saintboard

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

All covered up

At my husband show with @djwhookid I got a camera for Christmas sooo I think I'm a real life photographer 😩

💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    #FunLook Shades: JimmyChoo, Coat: Neiman's, Jeans: joe jeans.. that my fat ass ripped 😒Boots: Rene Caovilla, Bag: Gucci

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Full coverage

    If thick thighs could really save lives I wonder how many I could save.. 🤔 makeup @erika_lapearl_mua

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Getting thicker?

    Santa babe 🎅🏾hurry down the chimney tonight

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Strategically posed or nah?

    🎅🏾🤘🏽

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    She looks pretty slim here though

    #MeetTheFlockas don't mind his face he can still taste me on his lips 😔

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    @erika_lapearl_mua on the beat and @_glamourhead styled my hair

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Full tummy coverage

    😏 mood

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    She won't let me breathe or even sleep in peace 😒

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Okay Tammy we see you all sleepy and stuff…

    MeetTheFlockas

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    We tooo ghetto sometimes for our own good! 😩 The henny does this to us @wakaflocka don't even remember taking this last night 😔

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    She was still talking about Henny five weeks ago though and doing meet & greets for Bellion Vodka a few weeks before that

    Drunk nights at 7-Eleven 😩#Bmore

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    And THIS video was posted a week ago. Peep the caption. Does that disprove our source? Or is it possible this is old?

    When all else fails ponytail 😒

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Sweater: H&M, Jeans: JoeJeans, Bag: Hermes, Shoes: Alaia,… ComfyFit! 🤗

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    @erika_lapearl_mua on the Beat choker by @MasonBerettaOfficial 👽 lipstick by @bellakissesllc

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    Has she always been so busty?

    ……🎯

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

    When you happy just to get a piece of a nugget and 🍟 #FatAss lol

    💫Tammy Rivera Malphurs💫 (@charliesangelll)

