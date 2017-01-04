New Podcast Dedicated To Black Female Superheroes Is #BlackGirlNerdGoals

From the innovative minds of social media influencer Jamie Broadnax, creator of the Black Girl Nerds website and host of the BGN Podcast, and unapologetic “blerd” blogger Stephanie Williams, host of The Lemonade Show, comes a brand new weekly podcast called Misty Knight’s Uninformed Afro. The show is dedicated exclusively to the discussion of the Black female superhero and is hitting podcast streams everywhere February 1, 2017. The show seeks to carve a new landscape in the podcast genre as well as produce content about an often overlooked and underserved fanbase.

“I wanted to take podcasting to another level with having a fun, yet informative discussion about Black superheroines,” Broadnax said in a news release. “We incorporate media clips as well as reference specific comic issues with titles, dates, and creators behind each book discussed. We’re here to shed light on these women in a way that hasn’t quite been done before.”

Watch The Extended Trailer For The New Edition Story

We’ve been waiting for this New Edition trailer for a while now. And now, we’re finally in the month when its set to air, January. With the three-day premiere nearing, BET released a trailer for the upcoming tv movie.

As we’ve reported previously, the tv movies stars Bryshere Gray as Michael Bivins, Elijah Kelley as Ricky Bell, Luke James as Johnny Gill, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Keith Powers as Ronnie Devoe and Woody McClain as Bobby Brown.

Reebok Classic and Kendrick Lamar keep their creative collaborative creations going as they’re getting ready to release The Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule.

After experiencing much success with the Red & Blue Classic Q’s and the Paperwhite Ventilators, the tandem of Reebok and K. Dot are now looking to put the classic Club C tennis shoe back on the Hip-Hop map while continuing to promote unity as he did with his previous designs.

“Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one. This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages,” stated Kendrick in a press release for the sneakers. “This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

The acid-wash denim sneakers feature a black and white pattern to represent social equality and a red label to symbolize strength, power, and passion amongst other hidden meanings in it’s design.

The kicks go on sale this coming January 13 and will retail for $109 for adults and $70 and $50 for grade schoolers and toddlers respectively.

