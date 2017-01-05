Bae-ship Confirmed: Amber Rose Plants A Smooch On Her “Love” Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Rose Confirms Valetin Chmrkovskiy Hook-up Rumors

Muva Rose is letting her love life hang loose again, displaying a smooch between herself and her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Val Chmrkovskiy. Amber is finally owning up to the romance after months of denying their intimacy.

‘I can’t control what people think,” Val previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I live my life and I try to live it, you know, the way I want to live it.”Amber Rose Val

We understand why Muva Rose chose to be cautious with their pda, having to deal with two messy public break-ups. Do you like these two together??? Get more of Ambs and Val after the flip.

