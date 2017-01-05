The Internet Is Laughing At This White Guy Who Cried After Being Called “That White Boy” At Popeye’s
- By Bossip Staff
Bo Bice Cries At Popeyes
Do you know who Bo Bice is? He’s a former American Idol and current supporter of “alt-right” tweets. He’s also a grown a$$ man who cried because someone at Popeyes called him “that white boy” while delivering his food. Seriously.
While he’s crying, the internet is laughing. Really hard. Sorry, buddy. Go to KFC next time or something. More spicy for the rest of us.
