The Internet Is Laughing At This White Guy Who Cried After Being Called “That White Boy” At Popeye’s

Bo Bice Cries At Popeyes

Do you know who Bo Bice is? He’s a former American Idol and current supporter of “alt-right” tweets. He’s also a grown a$$ man who cried because someone at Popeyes called him “that white boy” while delivering his food. Seriously.

Former American Idol contestant Bo Bice, is crying on TV for being called a "white boy" at Popeyes. pic.twitter.com/xO995nMuCV — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 4, 2017

While he’s crying, the internet is laughing. Really hard. Sorry, buddy. Go to KFC next time or something. More spicy for the rest of us.