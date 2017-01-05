Shirley Caesar Is Getting Dragged To Jerusalem For Defending Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Rant
- By Bossip Staff
Shirley Caesar’s Homophobic Rant
It was all good a week ago for Shirley Caesar. She was coming off of the ultra viral “Beans, Greens, Potatoes” video and basking in internet glory. Then Kim Burrell went on her homophobic rant and Caesar felt the need to defend her.
Basically she’s saying that it’s President Obama’s fault that homosexuality is so accepted in America. Whatever that means. Whatever the case, Caesar is getting dragged off the earth for her comments. Yikes.
