Shirley Caesar Is Getting Dragged To Jerusalem For Defending Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Rant

Shirley Caesar’s Homophobic Rant

It was all good a week ago for Shirley Caesar. She was coming off of the ultra viral “Beans, Greens, Potatoes” video and basking in internet glory. Then Kim Burrell went on her homophobic rant and Caesar felt the need to defend her.

"You (Kim Burrell) should've said something 4 years ago when our President made that stuff alright" – Shirley Caesar Fuck you. #Cancelled pic.twitter.com/goM0gSqa3X — J-Sun (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) January 5, 2017

Basically she’s saying that it’s President Obama’s fault that homosexuality is so accepted in America. Whatever that means. Whatever the case, Caesar is getting dragged off the earth for her comments. Yikes.