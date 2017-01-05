The Side-Eye: LeVar Burton Vouches For Talladega College Performing At Trump Inauguration “I’m Not Mad At ‘Em” [Video]

LeVar Burton Says Talladega College Should Honored To Perform For Trump Inauguration

Reading Rainbow brotha LeVar Burton seems to have no problem with Alabama’s oldest HBCU, Talladega College, performing at Donald’s inauguration in a couple of weeks.

He told TMZ that it’s some type of “honor” to be able to use their talent to celebrate the incoming Cheetoh-in-Chief.

F**k everything LeVar is talkin’ about. That school ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Sadly, they aren’t.

Image via TMZ