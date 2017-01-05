Yuck On Yuck! West VA Man Used Syringe To Squirt His Man-Milk At Walmart Shoppers

A West Virginia man has been busted squirting his jizz at random women at an Ohio Walmart. Timothy Blake, the syringe squirting man, was charged with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking reports CBS News.

The 26-year-old at first allegedly told police he had thrown egg yolks at the women, but when an officer told him they had tested the material, he allegedly admitted it was semen.

He then said he had used syringes to spray egg, spit or semen on women on a dozen occasions, according to the affidavit.

Blake allegedly said that before each incident, he masturbated into the syringe either in his vehicle or in the Walmart bathroom. He allegedly said he aimed for the buttocks of his victims. In the case of the victim on Nov. 2, Blake allegedly said he targeted her because he believed “she displayed exhibitionist characteristics and wanted to be noticed,” according to the affidavit.