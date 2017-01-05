Azealia Banks Banned From Facebook After Calling Brazilians ‘Third-World Freaks’

Azealia Banks Kicked Off Facebook For Mean Comments

Azealia Banks still ain’t isht in 2017!

The psycho singer recently showed off her sacrificial closet where she killed chickens for religious worship. Check out the clip below if you missed that mess:

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

Facebook must have had enough with Banks because she has been suspended from the social media network for her nasty comments concerning Brazil. The singer said this about the South American country recently:

“I didn’t know they had internet in the favela,” she said. “When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about.”

The singer was then kicked off Facebook shortly after, leaving unofficial fan pages to take her place:

#EscortAzealiaBanksOffSocialMedia2K17