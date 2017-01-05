RHOA Porsha FINALLY Responds To Rumors Shamea’s Smashing Kandi

“Point is…I really wanted to remain neutral…”—Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Finally Speaks On Kandi Burruss/Shamea Morton Rumors

Porsha Williams is finally defending her best friend after she was hit with secret lesbian rumors.

As previously reported Phaedra Parks alleged that Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton has been sleeping with Kandi AND Todd, and Porsha seemed to confirm it when she added that Shamea’s “really close” with the couple.

Lawddd This Episode Was DEEP! ☕🔥 #RHOA #PhaedraParks #ShereeWhitfield #PorshaWilliams #KandiBurruss #ShameaMorton A video posted by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

An irate Shamea then posted this about Porsha’s girl code breaking behavior. “When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you…” wrote the starlet.

Now Porsha’s finally speaking out and explaining why she didn’t defend her “best friend.”

According to the RHOA star, Shamea has never mentioned anything other than friendship with Kandi, and she didn’t defend her because she wanted to remain neutral.

“I pride myself on defending someone who I call my friend, but this situation overall was a very tough one for me,” said Porsha.

Oh girl…

She tells Bravo:

Well Pheadra was very upset after hearing what Shamea had to say, and I was in a very uncomfortable position sitting there between two very good friends arguing.

It was so hard for me, because one of my friends is defending herself against accusations, and one of them feels that those accusations are accurate. Fr the record, Shamea has not mentioned or told me that there is anything going on with Kandi other than a close friendship.

The reason I mentioned that they were even close is because Shamea is indeed close with them.

That was meant in no other context other than friendship.

Point is…I really wanted to remain neutral and that is such a hard thing to do when both people who I respect and admire feel passionate in their point of view.

I don’t ever want to see someone who I call a friend hurt in any way, and I pride myself on defending someone who I call my friend, but this situation overall was a very tough one for me.

My hope is that we can all move on from it.

I do not want to watch anyone feeling attacked or throwing any shade. With this group of ladies, if you throw shade out into their world, it will always come back to you.”

So much for that “girl code”, huh???

What do YOU think about Porsha’s Shamea Morton explanation???

