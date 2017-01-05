Meet The Deliciously Thick Malia Obama Doppelganger Who Has Instagram Double-Tapping
Instagram User @Msrtaye Resembles A Killer Curvier Malia Obama
Every now and then you come across someone that makes you say “Hey, you look just like a (fill in the blank adjective) (fill in the blank celebrity)“.
Enter Instagram eye-candy @Msrtaye. From the neck up you can’t tell us she doesn’t resemble Barack and Michelle’s oldest daughter, Malia Obama.
From the waist down however…
While haters may be inclined to intimate that photographic representation of this Ethiopian thigh goddess is the result of the editing technology known as “Photoshop”…
…we beg you to flip the page a several more times to see that nothing could be further from the truth.
Images via Instagram
☀️People really put to much thought into pictures .. When I show pictures of my curves that doesn't mean I'm trying to provoke anyone , for one I recently started to fall in love with my curves ,growing up I developed at a young age like many natural woman out there and I would get teased to the point I would start dressing like a tomboy wearing jerseys and hoodies throughout middle school and I knew if I wore regular cloths girls my age would , I would be slut shamed cause of the way it fit on me… So being a natural woman I'm learning to accept and appreciate myself the way God made me as long as I'm healthy (mind&body&soul) so I don't feel the need to alter💉🔪 my body for anyone's approval to fit in cause trust me there is so much more to a woman then her body 💓 and true queens don't hate we spread positivity and love ✌🏾️