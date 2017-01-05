Isn’t He Married? Mariah Carey’s Ex-Hubby Tommy Mottola Pens A Letter Begging Her To Do THIS

Does Tommy Mottola Still Have A Vested Interest In Mariah Carey’s Career

Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey have been divorced since 1998 — but they were married for five years and he is the one responsible for launching her career with the release of “Vision Of Love” in 1990. Tommy’s been married to Thalia for YEARS now but he clearly still holds plenty of respect for Mariah and is now expressing concern over her latest downward spiral.

In an open letter to Page Six he defends her:

“MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades. She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

Tommy also seems to be on the same page as Mariah’s other ex-husband when it comes to her reality show:

“My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!” Mottola wrote, adding, “That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!! She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next. That is what she does best.. most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!! Where absolutely meticulous and methodical attention was paid to every single detail and nuance that went on into her career!”

Mottola is rooting for Mariah to make a comeback but it seems like he doesn’t have a lot of confidence in her current management to make that happen:

“It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance. It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.”

Page Six hit up Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov who fired shots in return:

“Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”

It sounds like Tommy is making a play to get his old gig back. Do you think that Tommy Mottola could help Mriah now? And if you were Thalia, would you be okay with him inserting his opinion into this situation?

WENN