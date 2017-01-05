Shook Ones: Is Khloé Kardashian Terrified Tristan Thompson Will Go Back To His Son’s Mother?

Khloe Kardashian Chartered Private Jet To Make Sure Tristan Didn’t Go Back To Ex Jordan Craig

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has been under the microscope since the very beginning, especially when it was revealed that his longtime former girlfriend Jordan Craig was expecting their first child.

But it seems that Khloe may not be as secure in the relationship as she lets on. The January 9th print edition of Star Magazine says that one of the reasons Khloe chartered a private jet to take Tristan Thompson could be present for the birth of his son was to assure he didn’t reconcile with Craig while he was there! In fact, Khloe kept Tristan in her company at her HOUSE until right before Jordan gave birth!

Star Magazine via RWS:

Instead of pacing the halls of the hospital like any nervous first-time father, “Tristan and Khloe’ spent the evening at her Calabasas house,” says the source, adding that although the big-shot baller arrived just in time for Jordan’s C-section at Cedars –Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 12, he didn’t stick around for long. “Khloé booked another private jet to bring them back to Cleveland the very same day. “

We were trying to give Khloé the benefit of the doubt, thinking perhaps Tristan had a game to rush back for, but we spoke to an inside source who confirmed that Khloe is definitely keeping a close eye on Tristan out of fear that his relationship with Craig isn’t really over.

“Everywhere he goes, she goes,” the source told BOSSIP of Thompson and Kardashian.

Dayuuuuuum…

