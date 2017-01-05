But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Says THIS About Soulja Boy And Breezy’s Bird Beef

Keke Palmer Weights In On Soulja Boy And Chris Brown Beef

Yesterday, we reported about the spectacularly sassy beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Breezy reportedly got mad at Soulja for putting heart eye emojis under an IG pic of Karrueche.

Soulja Boy then released tweets claiming Chris wanted to fight him for falling into the thirst trap. Yesterday, the rapper made the mistake of walking through a gang territory to prove that he was about that life….

Soulja Boy Round His Hood … I'm Crying 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/QqAZN8YoWw — Combs (@iRyancombs) January 4, 2017

Breezy responded to the footage:

Chris Brown just saw it lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/tMt44tRpuT — Ra (@ihateColt45) January 4, 2017

Outspoken actress Keke Palmer shared her disappointment in the feud and says brothas need to better!

Make me sad when our brothers fight each other. Make me even more sad when we all encourage it. — 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) January 4, 2017

Palmer later took to her IG page and posted this video about the beef:

We ARE our brothers keeper. Just think WE can do better. A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

