But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Says THIS About Soulja Boy And Breezy’s Bird Beef

By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-9-24-15-am

Keke Palmer Weights In On Soulja Boy And Chris Brown Beef

Yesterday, we reported about the spectacularly sassy beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Breezy reportedly got mad at Soulja for putting heart eye emojis under an IG pic of Karrueche.

chris brown soulja boy

Soulja Boy then released tweets claiming Chris wanted to fight him for falling into the thirst trap. Yesterday, the rapper made the mistake of walking through a gang territory to prove that he was about that life….

Breezy responded to the footage:

Outspoken actress Keke Palmer shared her disappointment in the feud and says brothas need to better!

Palmer later took to her IG page and posted this video about the beef:

We ARE our brothers keeper. Just think WE can do better.

