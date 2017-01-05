Confirmed: Nicki Minaj Has Left Meek Mill And Is Now Single As A Dollar Bill

Nicki Minaj Confirms That She Is Single And Has Broken Up With Meek Mill

Drake is somewhere lookin’ like…

“I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell him that they better as friends.”

SOON as Aubrey vows to never perform his Meek Mill diss “Back To Back” ever again, we have this. SMH.

As we’ve long-reported, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are a wrap for good in 2017.

The Pinkprint rapper took to Twitter today to report that she ain’t got time for the young bul no more:

Omeeka had a good lil’ run, but did any of you guys think that their sweet black love would make it to the broom-jumping?

Meanwhile, in Meekmillville…

Image via Instagram