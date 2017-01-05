Not So Fast! Here’s Why Apollo Nida Wants His Phaedra Parks Divorce Reversed

Where is his fiancee???

Apollo Nida Files New Phaedra Parks Divorce Documents

Remember when we told you that Phaedra Parks’ divorce to Apollo Nida was indeed finalized and a judge had given her primary custody of their kids???

Well her ex-scammer spouse is apparently none too pleased by the divorce proceedings and he’s filed new docs to have the judgment from their legal split reversed.

According to The Daily Mail, an imprisoned Apollo claims that he NEVER saw the original documents and wasn’t notified of the final divorce hearing.

Furthermore, he wants a property split of the $1.3 million Buckhead home they once shared.

“In the ongoing legal battle between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and her ex-husband Apollo Nida, Phaedra has been warned not to sell the Atlanta mansion the couple once shared until the outcome of Apollo’s divorce claim against her. Apollo, 38, slapped his ex-wife with a lien against the 4,229 square foot, $1.3 million home, purchased solely by Phaedra for $845,000 in 2013, as well as the assets acquired during their marriage. […] He is accusing his former wife of taking advantage of the fact that he was behind bars and demanding her divorce judgement be tossed out of court and found void.

He requested joint legal custody of their two kids and an equitable property split of the Georgia mansion, titled in Phaedra’s name. The reality star listed the month of separation as June 2014, stating that the marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’. Phaedra first filed for divorce in October 2013, but the process was delayed because of Apollo’s criminal trial.”

SMH, of COURSE Apollo isn’t finished with Phaedra yet.

Are YOU surprised that Apollo wants his Phaedra Parks divorce judgment tossed out??