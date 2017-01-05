Black Girl Put In Headlock By Crazed J.C. Penney Employee “You Don’t Belong Here” [Video]

A black woman in Indiana was allegedly told “she didn’t belong” in a J.C. Penney by an unruly employee, so the woman herself became unruly and started knocking over some displays. At this point, the male employee immediately put her in the headlock and the chaos ensued. The security ended up showing up on the scene and taking the girl away in handcuffs. She was later released to her father. Now, all of the messiness is alleged…but it wouldn’t be the first time.