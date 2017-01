Actress Ryan Destiny Photos

For your viewing pleasure…

Actress Ryan Destiny is burning up the small screen on Lee Daniels’ series “Star.”

On the new Fox series, the 18-year-old Detroit native plays Alexandra Crane…



and Alexandra’s mom is played by Naomi Campbell, who’s a doppelgänger for the actress.

Legendary selfie with mama🌹@iamnaomicampbell A photo posted by RD (@ryandestiny) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Stunning, riiiiight?

What do YOU think about “Star’s” Ryan Destiny???

More photos on the flip.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net