Preciousness: Kimmy Cakes Shares Adorable Photos Of Baby Saint

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Kim Kardashian Makes A Strong Return To Social Media With Family Photos

2017 is here and Kim Kardashian is making a strong return to all her social platforms — between the photo she posted on her Instagram and video posted on her app Tuesday and this precious pic she put up of Saint on Wednesday. So cute right…

And she’s back on Twitter as well — taking time to retweet happy fans excited about her return

Haha 😂😘 I missed you guys! https://t.co/RK4ITjFYvF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

She hasn’t gone overboard, but wasn’t shy about letting her audience know she missed them too.

Seems like she is doing her part to show her appreciation for her fans’ support

Hit the flip for Kim’s snapchat posts and a few more shots of her lil guy.

