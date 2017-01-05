You Won’t Believe How Soulja Boy Brought Little Royalty Into His Breezy Beef

Where Is Breezy????

Soulja Boy Posts Pic Of Chris Brown’s Daughter

Although he apologized and promised to end it with a celeb boxing match, it looks like Soulja Boy just took his Breezy beef to a new level.

As previously reported Chris Brown and Soulja have agreed to go head to head in a boxing ring after their Karrueche-influenced beef.

Now Soulja’s pettily speaking on Chris Brown’s daughter who he says is on his side.

According to Soulja he spent time with not only Royalty Brown, but Chris Brown’s baby mama Nia Guzman at Floyd Mayweather’s house…



and he posted this pic as his “proof.”

Mind you this is the same picture Breezy’s baby mama pettily posted to show Royalty’s alliance to Floyd, Soulja Boy’s trainer.

This…is…a…mess.

Breezy has since responded and he’s PISSED.



Hit the flip.

Splash/ATLPics.net