Lee Daniels On Star: ‘I Wanted White People To Feel Good About Being White’

Lee Daniels Created Star To Make White People Feel Good

Lee Daniels wants to help white folks in 2017!

The filmmaker, producer, and writer had one single goal in mind when creating Fox’s new musical series Star according to Ebony Magazine. Apparently, Daniels believes the world hasn’t been nice to white people lately so his new show is going to bring them all comfort. Seriously.

Daniels says this about having a white main character in the new Fox musical:

“We are in a very dangerous state right now in our country and I wanted White people to feel good about being White because right now, there’s a lot of hatred going on,” Daniels explains before further detailing the story he created. “It started out with this White girl that was just bada** and would do anything: kill, rob, have sex, whatever to get to the top. Then, I realized as I was writing, that it was more about a girl group. Their whole world is about what happened to me when I left home and went to Hollywood and the struggles I went through. ”

Watch the dramatic azz trailer below:

Are you as excited about the plight of white folks as Lee Daniels?

