Vivica A. Fox Talks Dating, Squashing Beef With 50 Cent & New Male Stripper Show

Star Introduces Her Roster Of Exotic Dancers In New Show “Vivica’s Black Magic”

Vivica A. Fox is back on primetime with a team of male strippers for her new show, “Vivica’s Black Magic,” on Lifetime.

In her exclusive chat with BOSSIP, the “Set it Off” star talks about her search for her team of dancers, her current dating life, and burying the hatchet with lover turned nemesis 50 Cent.