Man Who Killed 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter Over Juice Brutally Beaten In Jail

A man who murdered his toddler stepdaughter over juice was brutally beaten following his court appearance reports WAFF. Sebastian Diego Sebastian was charged with capital murder in the beating death of 3-year-old Jeannely Maria Gasper Mateo.

Albertville police say he became upset and killed the child after she wanted some juice as they were preparing for bed last week.

Sebastian was assaulted in the Marshall County Jail. Sheriff’s officials say he was moved to Blount County Jail for that reason. Sheriff’s officials say they’re still investigating the assault, but it’s not believed any arrests have been made yet.

Sebastian sported two black eyes at the courthouse following his initial appearance Wednesday morning.