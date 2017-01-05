Book Of HOsea: Pastor Refuses To Step Down After Exposed Sex Tape Scandal

Pastor Refuses To Resign After Sex Tapes Are Exposed

A Houston pastor is refusing to resign after parishioners discovered his sex tape secrets. According to FOX 26, Rev. Hosea Stubblefield of Salem Missionary Baptist Church believes that his freaky past shouldn’t affect his position with the church.

Stubblefield acknowledges he made the sex videos – between five and 10of them over a 10 year period. The most recent one was just two years ago. However, the 32-year-old’s main point is he wasn’t a pastor at Salem Missionary when it happened, but he does admit he was still a preacher. “I have been a preacher for over twelve years,” says Stubblefield.

Stubblefield claims the sex tapes were uploaded to a blog by a woman he once dated following a nasty breakup. Do you think the pastor should be booted for his freaky transgressions or nah?