Bobby Bowden Says He Was Joking About Athletes Being Raised By Their Mamas

Bobby Bowden Says He Was Kidding About Players Raised By Mothers

Ex-Florida State coach Bobby Bowden recently faced backlash for some controversial comments he made on ESPN’s Mike And Mike. The former coach discussed his new book and went on a racial rant about his experience visiting black parents.

Watch the clip below:

Oh boy. Bobby Bowden on players not having dads. "They wanna grow up to be men, like their momma. That's why they wear earrings." pic.twitter.com/iBhUueqEqw — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 4, 2017

Bowden now tells the Tallahassee Democrat that he was ‘joking’ about the comments and they were taken out context:

“They never finish what you say,” Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I was kidding about that. And I made a statement, ‘Thank goodness for these sweet mothers.’ And I said I was just kidding, but they leave all that part out.”

Oh really?

of note: these coaches decry this lack of fathers while exploiting those fathers' absences in recruiting. but alas. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 4, 2017

Twitter