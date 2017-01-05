Bobby Bowden Says He Was Joking About Athletes Being Raised By Their Mamas
- By Bossip Staff
Ex-Florida State coach Bobby Bowden recently faced backlash for some controversial comments he made on ESPN’s Mike And Mike. The former coach discussed his new book and went on a racial rant about his experience visiting black parents.
Watch the clip below:
Bowden now tells the Tallahassee Democrat that he was ‘joking’ about the comments and they were taken out context:
“They never finish what you say,” Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat.
“I was kidding about that. And I made a statement, ‘Thank goodness for these sweet mothers.’ And I said I was just kidding, but they leave all that part out.”
Oh really?