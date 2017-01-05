It’s Here! Official Trailer For James Baldwin Documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” [VIDEO]

Magnolia Pictures Releases Trailer For Groundbreaking New James Baldwin Documentary

This movie is something that EVERYONE in America should be excited to see — considering the current social landscape of the country. Perhaps if more people had a better understanding of the past, they would have a better perspective on why current events have been so disturbing as of late.

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends—Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.

At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of this manuscript.

Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material. I Am Not Your Negro is a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter. It is a film that questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond. And, ultimately, by confronting the deeper connections between the lives and assassination of these three leaders, Baldwin and Peck have produced a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for.

Photo Courtesy Magnolia Pictures/DanBudnik