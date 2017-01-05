Kountin’ Kash: The $122.5 Million Kardashian/Jenner Klan Take Top Spots In “Top-Earning Reality Stars” List
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Forbes’ List Of Highest-Earning Reality TV Star Almost Exclusively Kardashian-Jenners
Forbes has done a “money” list of just about everything, but their first every all-female list of highest earning reality TV stars might as well be called “highest paid Kardashian-Jenners”.
The list had a minimum of $8.5 million and 6 of the 7 spots on the list belong to a woman with one of the aforementioned surnames.
Flip the page to see where Forbes ranked of your favorite Kardashian-Jenner on the list.
Images via Splash/AKM-GSI/WENN