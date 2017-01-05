Jesus Took The Wheel: Kim Burrell’s Radio Show Canceled After Homophobic Sermon

Kim Burrell’s Radio Show Canceled After Homophobic Sermon

Kim Burrell has officially been taken out the paint in 2017!

The gospel singer was dragged back to Jersuleam for calling gay people ‘perverts’ during a Sunday sermon last week. Burrell was scheduled to perform with Pharrell on The Ellen Show but her appearance was canceled after the anti-gay rant.

According to ABC 13, more fallout is on the way for the homophobic holy woman…

Texas Southern University also announced that her show “Bridging the Gap” would no longer be airing on its airwaves. Burrell debut the show on KTSU nearly seven months ago in June. “The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” TSU said in a statement.

Who else will get canceled in 2017??

