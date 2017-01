Guess who…

Guess The New “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Couple

Two “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” cast members are apparently cool with dating the same person.

A certain reality starlet confirmed today that she put her close pal on with her ex officially making them “sister wives.”

One of them recently fielded pregnancy rumors and the other is known for her Mona-Scott Young captured wig snatching abilities.

Guess who…