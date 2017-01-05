Ride Or Die: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Kaoir’s Coupled Up Biking Excursion

Ride or d*e🚴‍♀️🚴🏾 A photo posted by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:04am PST

Gucci Mane Sticking To Fitness Plans With Help From Keyshia Kaoir

Gucci Mane is staying slimmy trimmy in the New Year, thanks in part to coupled up workouts with his fiancée Keyshia Kaoir. Keyshia posted this click of the pair on a bike ride today to her Instagram. From the looks of the background foliage we’re guessing they’re in Florida.

The Definition of a Rider!!! #Wizop A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:42am PST

Gucci posted a solo shot of himself. Do you enjoy working out with your partner? Or is it something you prefer to do alone?

Hit the flip for more of Gucci and Keyshia’s workouts.