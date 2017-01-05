Ride Or Die: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Kaoir’s Coupled Up Biking Excursion
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Gucci Mane Sticking To Fitness Plans With Help From Keyshia Kaoir
Gucci Mane is staying slimmy trimmy in the New Year, thanks in part to coupled up workouts with his fiancée Keyshia Kaoir. Keyshia posted this click of the pair on a bike ride today to her Instagram. From the looks of the background foliage we’re guessing they’re in Florida.
Gucci posted a solo shot of himself. Do you enjoy working out with your partner? Or is it something you prefer to do alone?
Hit the flip for more of Gucci and Keyshia’s workouts.