Hey Big Head: Shady Safaree Weighs In On The Nicki Minaj-Meek Mill Break Up

Safaree Sends Petty Tweet About Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Break Up

We all knew this was coming at some point today…

From the moment Onika Tanya Maraj hit “send” on her Meek Mill break up announcement tweet, we knew her meddlesome and petty azz ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels would have something to say about it.

And after a few hours, lo and behold:

How the hell are you still so bitter years after the break-up?

Safaree saw Nicki and meek trending and was like pic.twitter.com/z8F77pGQCV — Playboi jonny 💸 (@Aye___John) January 5, 2017

Flip it over a couple times to see people’s reaction to Safaree’s 140-character display of lameness.

Images via WENN/Instagram