Just Cut Your Losses: 15 Celebs Who Have Already Taken L’s In 2017

Who Has Taken The Biggest Ls Of 2016 So Far? We aren’t even 30 days into the new year and already celebs have been taking losses left and right. From the looks of it it’s going to be a long year for the folks who earned their slot on this list. Flip the script to see who made it and why.

1. Big Soulja Just days into 2017 Soulja Boy earned himself the crown for 2017 L’s. He got punked by fellow gang members on Instagram Live, got roasted for a hilarious workout video that was supposed to be a threat for Chris Brown and according to Rolling Stone, on January 23rd he was charged with a felony firearm possession.

2. Alexxis Sky You might be wondering how Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend makes her way onto this list but just days into the new year, the news broke that Fetty was found himself a(nother) new boo. They’ve been flaunting their love all over the gram and he even moved her into the home Alexxis used to share with him. To make matters worse, she was the star of a leaked sex tape that surfaced shortly after their public breakup. Poor Alexxis, it looks like them Fetty checks are finally coming to an end.

3. Chris Brown As much as we’d like to see these two on cordial terms, it seems like that’ll never happen. Since their extremely public breakup Karrueche has successfully made a name for herself but Chris just can’t put his petty aside long enough to lose his ‘bad guy’ title. During his social media battle with Soulja Boy, he threw some unforgivable jabs at his ex. If he ever thought there was hope to make up… he definitely ruined that.

4. Donald Trump This tangerine is the only celebrity who could trump Big Soulja in the L department. He was the first president in the Unites States history to be so strongly protested on the day and days after his inauguration. The Women’s March on Washington gathered hundreds of thousands more supporters than his inauguration.

7. Meek Mill Dating Nicki Minaj has been Meek’s claim to fame since they started dating last year. Just one week into the new year Nicki Minaj confirmed via Twitter that Omeeka is officially over. Meek kiss those big beautiful cakes goodbye!

8. Kim Burrell After delivering a harsh and homophobic sermon that went viral via social media, Kim Burrell’s radio show got canceled indefinitely.

9. Azealia Banks Queen of Internet Trolling Azealia Banks finally got banned from Facebook for making racist comments about Brazilian people on her page.

10. T.I. T.I. has made it very clear via interview and social media that he does not plan on speaking on his marital issues publicly, but Tiny on the other hand, has clearly had enough. She filed for divorce and is not looking back. Hope T.I.P. is ready to cough up them coins!

11. Mariah Carey Once a legend, always a legend, but Mariah has had one too many horrific live performances to hold onto her diva persona. Unfortunately, she brought the New Year in being dragged for dear life on social media after having one of the most disastrous live performances of all time. She claimed the network tried to sabotage her but considering her recent history…

Remember the North Charleston police officer who shot Walter Scott in 2015? Just when we thought justice hadn’t been served following his mistrial last year, he’s getting dragged back into court this year. According to ABC News, his retrial is set for August of this year.

13. Melania Trump Maybe we’re wrong for feeling bad for her… but she looks so miserable alongside her family, we’re convinced she’s being held captive.

14. Chrisette Michelle Chrisette chose to perform for Dirty Donnie’s inauguration this year and people have been shading her since the news broke. She was even blasted by Spike Lee and removed from the soundtrack of one of his shows for her coonery. She’s done several interviews explaining her rationale for performing but I think we can all agree there was no bigger reason besides a fat check.