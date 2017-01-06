Exclusive: Is Stevie J Trying To Bury The Hatchet With Joseline By Doing THIS?

Court Set To Drop Stevie J’s Defamation Suit Against Joseline

Stevie J may be trying to patch his rocky relationship up with the mother of his child Joseline Hernandez by dropping his defamation case against her, BOSSIP has learned.

Officials from Fulton County Superior Court filed docs to dismiss Stevie’s lawsuit against Joseline for allegedly trashing his house and spreading false rumors about him.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Stevie sued his co-star turned lover last year for defamation, breach of contract, invasion of privacy and a slew of other accusations after he said she allegedly bleached his clothes – including a $10,00 jacket from P. Diddy – destroyed $15,000 worth of Versace china and then spread lies that he was gay, worshipped the devil and molested his own daughter. Stevie said Joseline’s alleged slander led to an investigation from Georgia’s Division of Family and Children’s Services, but he was later cleared.

But Stevie apparently never followed through with the case by officially serving the mother of their baby daughter, Bonnie, with his complaint, and the judge scheduled a hearing for later this month, where he’ll have to explain whether it should go ahead or not.

Stevie recently posted pictures of their baby on social media, so he apparently has some idea of where Joseline is to serve her the docs. But perhaps dropping the case is his way of burying the hatchet with his ex after she said he emotionally and financially abandoned her during their pregnancy.

We’ve reached out to Stevie’s attorney, Anthony W. Collins for comment.