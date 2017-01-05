Congrats! Viola Davis Claims Her Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Looks like Denzel might be onto something…

Viola Davis Granted Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Viola Davis just scored the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2017. The actress accepted her honor earlier this afternoon in LA.

According to USA Today, even though Viola planned to keep her cool and be straightforward with her speech, she got emotional while thinking of all that brought her up to that moment.

“Only thing I could think about is my dad. I wish he were here. He died in 2006 and, um, he would think this is pretty fantastic.”

Viola was joined at the ceremony by her husband, actor Julius Tennon and daughter, Genesis Tennon, as Meryl Streep introduced and presented the actress with her honor.

Viola went on to reflect on her upbringing in Central Falls, R.I. and how blessed she is to have come so far.

“The only picture I have of myself as a kid in kindergarten is with a little … sucker and an expression that’s not really a smile, not really a frown, just something. But every time I look at the little girl, I always thought, ‘Oh, that’s a cute outfit but she was always hungry, she was always shy, she was always kind of in the background, but inside she had big dreams bursting.’ And the only thing I could think about is that saying, ‘What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls the butterfly.’ I cannot believe my life right now…that Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband and a beautiful daughter and my family and my representatives…all I can say is, ‘God has blessed my life in abundance.'”

Congratulations to Viola!