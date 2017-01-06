Val Chmerkovskiy Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Swirly Relationship With Amber Rose

Val Chmerkovskiy Defends Relationship With Amber Rose

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy are really riding for one-another.

Amber Rose confirmed their (poorly kept) secret relationship just the other day…and her comment section was instantly flooded with haters adding their $0.02 cents on Amb and her new swirly boo.

Amber is clearly used to being called just about everything under the sun…but this seems to be new territory for her pirouetting and plié-ing new man.

But Val hasn’t shrunken away from the criticism. He backed up his boo-thing with this post today:

Followed by a series of tweets letting everyone know he doesn’t give a hot damn what anyone who doesn’t know him or his lady have to say about isht regarding their relationship.

It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you. — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

…and what God knows about you." -beautiful advice this morning 🙏🏻 — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

Amber also recently gushed about her blossoming relationship with her DWTS dance partner’s brother on her Loveline podcast, and explained why she waited to confirm the relationship even though rumors were already swirling.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy. I didn’t want to put it out there because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It’s so exciting though.”

Well, smart of her to wait to make it everyone else’s business until she knew where things were headed. And they seem to be pretty happy with one another…regardless of what anyone else has to say.

That’s what’s most important, right?

